July New-Vehicle Sales on Pace for Highest Selling Rate of 2026

Hybrid share reaches 15.9%, while EV share down to 7.0%.

Total U.S. new-vehicle sales for July 2026 are projected to reach 1,415,800 units, a 1.4% increase from July 2025, with the seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) climbing to 16.9 million units — the highest selling pace of the year and a 1.7% year-over-year gain, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData released July 24. New-vehicle retail sales are projected at 1,193,500 units, up 0.9% from a year ago, with the retail SAAR reaching 13.8 million units, up 0.2 million from July 2025.

The mix moving through dealerships