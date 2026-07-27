July New-Vehicle Sales on Pace for Highest Selling Rate of 2026

Hybrid share reaches 15.9%, while EV share down to 7.0%.
Total U.S. new-vehicle sales for July 2026 are projected to reach 1,415,800 units, a 1.4% increase from July 2025, with the seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) climbing to 16.9 million units — the highest selling pace of the year and a 1.7% year-over-year gain, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData released July 24. New-vehicle retail sales are projected at 1,193,500 units, up 0.9% from a year ago, with the retail SAAR reaching 13.8 million units, up 0.2 million from July 2025.
The mix moving through dealerships
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