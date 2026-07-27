ABPA Sets 2027 Annual Conference for May 3-5 in San Antonio

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) announced it will hold its 2027 Annual Meeting & Business Conference May 3-5 at the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.

ABPA said registration, hotel reservation information, sponsorship opportunities, speaker announcements and the full agenda will be released in the coming weeks. Tabletop exhibit and sponsorship applications are available now.

The association describes the conference as the only annual event dedicated exclusively to the interests of the independent automotive collision parts industry. Programming is built around legislative, legal and regulatory developments, sessions with industry executives and subject matter experts, and networking