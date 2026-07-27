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AASP/NJ Names Sponsors for Sept. 15 Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing

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The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has announced the sponsor slate for its 19th annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing, set for Sept. 15 at Knob Hill Golf Club in Manalapan, N.J. The association said player and sponsor registration is open and filling.

AASP-NJ logoA portion of the outing’s proceeds supports a collision industry scholarship fund named for Scoras, tying the day to the technician pipeline New Jersey collision repair facilities are competing to fill.

“This is truly one of my favorite events of the year because it brings members of the automotive community together for a

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