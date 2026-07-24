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SCRS Partners With Savi to Help Members Navigate Federal Student Loan Overhaul

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The Society of Collision Repair Specialists has added a student loan navigation platform to its member benefits, giving collision repair businesses and their employees a no-cost starting point for sorting through federal repayment options that changed July 1, 2026.

The platform compares more than 150 repayment and forgiveness options and returns side-by-side recommendations built around a borrower’s individual loan profile, according to the association.

The benefit arrives inside a compressed federal decision window. The Saving on a Valuable Education plan has ended, and two replacements — the Repayment Assistance Plan and Tiered Standard Repayment — took effect July 1. Borrowers

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