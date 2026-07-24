Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Down 0.6% in First Half of July

Wholesale values ease from June even as they hold above year-ago levels.
Wholesale used-vehicle prices declined in the first half of July, pulling the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) down to 211.5 on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis, Cox Automotive reported July 17. The reading marked a 0.6% decrease from June and left the index 2% above July 2025.
Used-vehicle values that hold above year-ago levels raise the threshold at which insurers declare a damaged vehicle a total loss, keeping more repairable vehicles in the collision repair pipeline while lifting replacement costs when a vehicle does total
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