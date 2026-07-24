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Kirmac Collision & Autoglass Opens 29th Location in Penticton, British Columbia

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Kirmac Collision & Autoglass has opened a collision and glass repair facility in Penticton, British Columbia, the family-owned company’s first location in the South Okanagan and the 29th in its Western Canada network.

The opening marks the second time Kirmac has tied a new market to its May 2025 acquisition of Bannister Automotive Group’s collision centers, making the dealership relationship a recurring source of expansion rather than a single addition to the footprint. Bannister operates three dealerships in Penticton selling Chevrolet, Ford and Kia.

“Once we partnered with Bannister last May, Penticton was the obvious next step,” said Sean McIntosh,

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