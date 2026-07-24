IIHS Finds Waymo Driverless Vehicles Crash 68% Less Often Than Human Drivers

Waymo’s driverless vehicles were involved in 68% fewer police-reportable crashes per vehicle mile traveled than human drivers in the same cities, according to a study released July 23 by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which also concluded that the federal system for monitoring automated vehicles is inadequate to track a large-scale expansion of the technology.

The study, “Rise of the Machines: Crash Experiences of Highly Automated Vehicles and Human Drivers,” examined Waymo operations in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas.

The findings arrive as driverless fleets push into more markets and as insurers and repairers begin sizing