Auto Physical Damage Premiums Decline in Texas and Florida as Overall Total Rises 1.3%

Florida’s 5.3% drop was the largest among the 50 states, while No. 1 California gained 5.4% to $24.21 billion.

Auto physical damage direct premiums written fell last year in two of the five largest states for the line, even as premiums across all reporting jurisdictions rose 1.3% to $177.4 billion, according to a Best’s Rankings report AM Best released July 23.

Texas, the second-largest state for the line, recorded a 3.1% decline to $16.85 billion. Third-ranked Florida fell 5.3% to $10.70 billion, the largest decrease among the 50 states, according to the report.

Auto physical damage is the coverage that