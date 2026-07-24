Auto Physical Damage Premiums Decline in Texas and Florida as Overall Total Rises 1.3%

Florida’s 5.3% drop was the largest among the 50 states, while No. 1 California gained 5.4% to $24.21 billion.
Auto physical damage direct premiums written fell last year in two of the five largest states for the line, even as premiums across all reporting jurisdictions rose 1.3% to $177.4 billion, according to a Best’s Rankings report AM Best released July 23.
Texas, the second-largest state for the line, recorded a 3.1% decline to $16.85 billion. Third-ranked Florida fell 5.3% to $10.70 billion, the largest decrease among the 50 states, according to the report.
Auto physical damage is the coverage that
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.