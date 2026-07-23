Root Launches Behavior-Based Auto Insurance in New Jersey, Its 37th State

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) has begun selling its telematics-based auto insurance in New Jersey, the 37th state where the Columbus, Ohio-based insurer operates and a step that extends its coverage to more than 80% of the U.S. population.

The launch moves Root toward its stated goal of offering coverage across the entire contiguous U.S. by 2027. The company entered Washington in September 2025, completing a West Coast expansion that had brought it to 36 states reaching more than 78% of the population.

Root’s arrival gives New Jersey’s 6.6 million eligible drivers another app-first, usage-based carrier, one whose onboarding, coverage