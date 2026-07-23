Massachusetts Appraiser Board Adopts Ruling Requiring Repair Shops to Keep Licensed Appraisers

The Auto Damage Appraiser Licensing Board finalized Advisory Ruling 2026-1 at its July 14 meeting, reaffirming that shops must employ or retain a licensed appraiser to prepare damage appraisals.

The Massachusetts Auto Damage Appraiser Licensing Board has adopted an advisory ruling requiring auto body repair shops to employ or retain licensed motor vehicle damage appraisers to prepare insurance damage appraisals, finalizing a measure it proposed in June and putting it into force on posting to the board’s website.

The board voted by a majority at its July 14 meeting to adopt the measure, now designated Advisory Ruling 2026-1. In a