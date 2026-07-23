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Entegral Opens Early Access to Bodyshop 360 Management System in UK and Ireland

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Entegral has opened early access to Bodyshop 360, a cloud-based management system for collision repair facilities in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Entegral, which is owned by Enterprise Mobility, announced the early access program July 22.

The company first showed Bodyshop 360 earlier in the month to nearly 400 collision industry representatives at the annual Enterprise UK Repair Partner Event. Accessible across multiple devices, the system requires no on-site software installation, an approach Entegral said supports adoption in busy shops.

The launch extends Entegral’s platform, historically built to connect insurers, vehicle manufacturers and repairers around the post-accident claims process, into

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