BlackRock, Carhartt, Ford and Google Launch Alliance to Expand Skilled-Trades Training

BlackRock, Carhartt, Ford Motor Company and Google have launched the Alliance for America’s Skilled Trades, a coalition aimed at expanding access to skilled-trades training and easing a national shortage of skilled workers. The four founding members said they have independently committed to skilled workforce training initiatives in 30 states.

The alliance’s stated focus spans infrastructure, energy and manufacturing, but the technician pipeline it aims to strengthen is the same one collision repair facilities and their insurer partners have struggled for years to fill. The TechForce Foundation, which tracks the automotive technician gap, says the economy needs more than 240,000 new