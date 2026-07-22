Sedgwick Launches Heavy Equipment Direct Repair Program for Carriers

Sedgwick has launched a direct repair program for heavy equipment, giving insurance carriers a single-provider network to manage repairs of 18-wheelers, refrigerated trucks and other commercial vehicles nationwide.

The program extends to commercial trucking the managed-repair model Sedgwick has built on the personal-auto side, where carriers route claims to a contracted network of collision repair facilities. Heavy-duty repair shops gain a new channel for carrier-directed work, while carriers writing commercial auto and trucking risks get an alternative to assembling repair, appraisal and payment services from separate vendors.

Carriers can access a network of 250 certified heavy equipment repair facilities serving