Collision Industry Foundation Marks 25 Years

Launches ‘$25 for 25’ Donor Campaign

The Collision Industry Foundation is marking its 25th anniversary with a new individual-giving campaign that asks 1,000 people across the industry to each contribute $25 in support of the foundation’s emergency relief work. The nonprofit announced the “$25 for 25” campaign July 21.

CIF distributes donations to collision repair professionals and their families who are hit by hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, flooding and other catastrophic events. The anniversary campaign widens the foundation’s funding base beyond the corporate partners and recurring donors that have long underwritten that relief, directing the appeal at individual industry members during