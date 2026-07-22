CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CCC Adds Autel to Diagnostics Network

CCC Adds Autel to Diagnostics Network

By Leave a Comment

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. has added Autel to the CCC Diagnostics Network, giving collision repair facilities that use the diagnostic tool maker’s services the ability to have scan documentation flow automatically into their CCC ONE workfiles.

CCC 2021 logoDiagnostic scans and ADAS calibrations have become routine steps in modern collision repairs, and the records they generate increasingly factor into repair quality and liability when claims involve safety systems.

“As diagnostics become an increasingly critical part of modern vehicle repair, shops need efficient ways to manage the documentation that supports those services,” said Dan Risley, vice president of market solutions in CCC’s Automotive

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey