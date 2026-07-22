CCC Adds Autel to Diagnostics Network

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. has added Autel to the CCC Diagnostics Network, giving collision repair facilities that use the diagnostic tool maker’s services the ability to have scan documentation flow automatically into their CCC ONE workfiles.

Diagnostic scans and ADAS calibrations have become routine steps in modern collision repairs, and the records they generate increasingly factor into repair quality and liability when claims involve safety systems.

“As diagnostics become an increasingly critical part of modern vehicle repair, shops need efficient ways to manage the documentation that supports those services,” said Dan Risley, vice president of market solutions in CCC’s Automotive