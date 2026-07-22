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Caliber Food Drive Delivers Record 9.3 Million Meals in 15th Year

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Caliber said its 15th annual Restoring You Food Drive provided 9.3 million meals to 223 food banks across the country, the largest total in the program’s history and a result that surpassed the company’s goal of 8.5 million meals. The campaign ran April 13 through May 29.

The food drive is the community-facing arm of the collision repair industry’s largest consolidator. Caliber operates more than 1,850 centers across 42 states and employs more than 30,000 people, and this year’s campaign mobilized that workforce along with customers and local partners for the program’s biggest charitable result to date. The 9.3 million-meal

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