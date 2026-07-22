AkzoNobel Reports Refinish Return to Growth in Second Quarter as Axalta Merger Vote Nears

AkzoNobel N.V. (AMS: AKZA; OTCMKTS: AKZOY) reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of €398 million ($453.7 million) on July 22, up 1% as reported and 5% at comparable scope and constant currencies, as the coatings supplier delivered its fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year margin expansion.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rose 40 basis points to 15.4%, while adjusted gross margin expanded 70 basis points to 42.7%. Revenue declined 1% to €2.59 billion ($2.95 billion), with organic sales growth of 2% — a 3% pricing increase against stable volumes and 1% negative mix — offset by a