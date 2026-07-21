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ServiceUp Launches Agentic AI Platform to Automate Fleet Vehicle Repair

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ServiceUp has launched an agentic repair platform that deploys artificial intelligence agents to automate the fleet vehicle repair process from intake and shop routing through estimate approval, invoice validation and real-time monitoring. The system covers collision, mechanical and preventive maintenance work for Class 1 through Class 8 vehicles.

The platform inserts an automated coordination layer between fleet operators and the collision, mechanical and maintenance shops that perform the work. Agents route each repair by location, shop capability, performance history, capacity and cost, and match invoices line by line before payment. For a collision repair facility that takes fleet accounts, acceptance

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