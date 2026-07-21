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Kemper Names Eric Kappler President of Property and Casualty

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Kemper Corporation named Eric Kappler executive vice president and president of property and casualty, effective July 30, placing a two-decade veteran of the non-standard auto market atop its unified P&C organization.

Eric Kappler wasn executive vice president and president of property and casualty at Kemper.

Kappler will lead the company’s specialty personal and commercial vehicle lines along with P&C claims operations. He reports to Stephen J. McAnena, who became Kemper’s president and CEO June 1 after a roughly seven-month interim search. Kappler succeeds Matthew Hunton, who joined Kemper in 2019 to lead its specialty auto business and has left

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