California Bureau of Automotive Repair Advisory Group to Weigh Airbag Sourcing Rule and Predatory-Towing Case July 30

Agenda pairs a pending airbag-parts regulation and a windshield calibration-disclosure bill with an enforcement case study built on a bandit-towing scheme.

The California Bureau of Automotive Repair will convene its Advisory Group on July 30 for a session that puts several regulatory, legislative and enforcement matters affecting collision repair facilities before the panel, including a pending airbag-parts regulation now in public comment, a windshield calibration-disclosure bill and an enforcement case built on a predatory towing and storage-fee scheme.

The agenda advances a rule that would bar the state’s licensed automotive repair dealers from installing previously deployed or counterfeit airbags and