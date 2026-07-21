California Bureau of Automotive Repair Advisory Group to Weigh Airbag Sourcing Rule and Predatory-Towing Case July 30

Agenda pairs a pending airbag-parts regulation and a windshield calibration-disclosure bill with an enforcement case study built on a bandit-towing scheme.
The California Bureau of Automotive Repair will convene its Advisory Group on July 30 for a session that puts several regulatory, legislative and enforcement matters affecting collision repair facilities before the panel, including a pending airbag-parts regulation now in public comment, a windshield calibration-disclosure bill and an enforcement case built on a predatory towing and storage-fee scheme.
The agenda advances a rule that would bar the state’s licensed automotive repair dealers from installing previously deployed or counterfeit airbags and
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