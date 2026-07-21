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ASA Relaunches NACE/CARS as One-Day Interactive Event in San Antonio

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The Automotive Service Association is relaunching its NACE and CARS events as a single, one-day gathering Sept. 29 at the Hilton Palacio del Rio in San Antonio, Texas, reviving a national event brand and rebuilding it around small-group problem-solving rather than a trade-show floor.

NACE | CARSThe rebooted International Autobody Congress and Exposition and Congress of Automotive Repair and Service will be co-located with the CONNEX conference hosted by the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association, which runs Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at the same hotel.

Rather than rebuild the large-scale exposition that carried the NACE/CARS name for decades, ASA has structured

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