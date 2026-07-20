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University of the Aftermarket Foundation Recognizes 133 Volunteer Scholarship Reviewers

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The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) recognized the 133 aftermarket professionals who volunteered to review and evaluate scholarship applications for the 2026-27 academic year.

The reviewer corps grew from the 118 volunteers the foundation thanked last June, an increase of 15. The foundation is now in the process of awarding hundreds of scholarships to students pursuing automotive, heavy-duty and tire industry careers.

The volunteer reviews determine who receives awards from a program that is expanding as the foundation marks its 40th anniversary. UAF will award more than $900,000 in scholarships for the 2026-27 academic year, a record, and

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