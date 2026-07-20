Fourth Quarter 2025 Collision Repair Average Weekly Wages Up 3.2% Compared to 2024

Employment declined and the number of independent collision repair centers was essentially flat in the fourth quarter last year compared to 2024.

An analysis of U.S. auto body repair facilities, employment and wages by state shows that employment was down in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year but average weekly wages were up. The average weekly wages for the U.S. were up 3.2% in the fourth quarter while total quarterly wages were down 0.3%.

In December 2025, total collision repair employment stood at 245,727 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, down 8,467, or 3.3%, from