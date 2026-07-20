Distribution Solutions Group to Go Private in $35 Per Share Deal with LKCM Headwater

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR) announced July 16 that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement under which newly formed entities controlled by LKCM Headwater Investments, LLC will acquire all outstanding shares of DSG common stock not already owned by LKCM Headwater and its affiliates for $35 per share in cash, taking the specialty distribution company private.

LKCM Headwater and its affiliates currently own approximately 79% of DSG’s outstanding common stock. J. Bryan King, DSG’s chairman and chief executive officer, is the managing partner of LKCM Headwater, the private equity arm of Fort Worth, Texas-based Luther King Capital