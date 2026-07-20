Deadline July 31 for I-CAR’s Russ Verona and Jeff Silver Awards Nominations

I-CAR is accepting nominations through July 31 for its two highest annual honors, the Russ Verona Award for Gold Class shop excellence and the Jeff Silver Award for Platinum individual achievement, with winners to be recognized at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The awards recognize a collision repair business and an individual who have each sustained I-CAR’s top credentials for at least five consecutive years. Nominations may be submitted by shops and individuals on their own behalf or on behalf of a peer, colleague or mentor, giving repairers a short window to put forward candidates before the end of