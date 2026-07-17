SEMA Urges Swift Senate Confirmation of Labor Secretary Nominee Keith Sonderling

The Specialty Equipment Market Association has submitted a letter to the leadership of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee supporting the nomination of Keith Sonderling as secretary of labor and urging his swift confirmation.

The association announced the July 16 letter the same day Sonderling testified before the committee at his confirmation hearing. Sonderling has led the U.S. Department of Labor in an acting capacity since April, when former Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer stepped down, and President Donald Trump nominated him for the permanent post in late June.

The department has directed a growing stream of federal workforce funding