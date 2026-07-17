Florida Auto Body Association Schedules Three-City Series on Pay Plans and Technician Retention

The Florida Auto Body Association will take a single session on labor costs, compensation and technician retention to three Florida markets in late August, with Bob Kennedy of Wesco Group as the featured speaker.

The events run Aug. 25 in Jacksonville, Aug. 26 in Winter Haven and Aug. 27 in Clearwater, each built around the same presentation, “Winning the Labor Battle: Profitability, Pay Plans & Technician Retention.”

The series is framed around the gap between rising payroll costs and what the association describes as declining effective labor rates — the squeeze that determines whether collision repair facilities can raise technician