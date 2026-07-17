Brandon Eckenrode Steps Down as Collision Repair Education Foundation Executive Director

Board working with staff on leadership transition.
The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced July 17 that Brandon Eckenrode has stepped down as executive director.
Eckenrode led the foundation since August 2021 when he was named managing director. He was promoted to executive director in June 2023. He joined the foundation in 2009 as associate director of development and served as director of development from 2012 through 2021. His collision industry career began in 2002 in I-CAR’s marketing department.
The leadership change comes midway
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