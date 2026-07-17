Allstate Names Christian Lown Chief Financial Officer

The Allstate Corporation on July 14 announced Christian (Chris) Lown as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Aug. 3. Lown will report to Tom Wilson, chair, president and CEO of The Allstate Corporation.

The appointment fills the finance post at one of the nation’s largest personal auto insurers that has been held on an interim basis since October and completes the executive realignment Allstate began as it pushes to increase Property-Liability market share.

“Chris’s leadership and capital markets expertise will enable us to continue increasing Property-Liability market share and expand protection provided to customers,” said Wilson.

Lown joins