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Wuhan Onew Enters Middle East With Dubai Distribution Deal for PaintGo Refinish Robots

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Wuhan Onew, a Chinese manufacturer of automated automotive refinish painting systems, has signed a regional distribution agreement with Dubai-based Najem Al Kawakab General Trading LLC to sell and service its PaintGo refinish painting robots across the Middle East.

Under the agreement, announced July 12, Dubai will serve as the regional hub for product sales, technical service, training and warehousing. Wuhan Onew markets the AI-driven systems as a way for repair shops to ease shortages of skilled painters and hold painting quality consistent.

The deal extends robotic paint application into the Gulf as the technology gains a foothold in collision repair

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