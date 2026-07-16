CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / UK’s Steer Automotive Names Jana Siber CEO as Founder Richard Steer Becomes Executive Chairman

UK’s Steer Automotive Names Jana Siber CEO as Founder Richard Steer Becomes Executive Chairman

By Leave a Comment

Steer Automotive Group, the UK’s largest collision repair multiple-shop operator, has appointed Jana Siber as chief executive officer and moved founder Richard Steer into the role of executive chairman. The company announced the leadership change July 9.

The change installs a chief executive from outside the collision repair sector atop Britain’s largest repair network, and it comes about two and a half years after private equity firm Oakley Capital acquired a stake in the founder-led business.

Siber has held CEO and senior executive roles at British Gas Services, Arriva and Avis, and earlier spent 13 years in management consulting at

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey