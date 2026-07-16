UK’s Steer Automotive Names Jana Siber CEO as Founder Richard Steer Becomes Executive Chairman

Steer Automotive Group, the UK’s largest collision repair multiple-shop operator, has appointed Jana Siber as chief executive officer and moved founder Richard Steer into the role of executive chairman. The company announced the leadership change July 9.

The change installs a chief executive from outside the collision repair sector atop Britain’s largest repair network, and it comes about two and a half years after private equity firm Oakley Capital acquired a stake in the founder-led business.

Siber has held CEO and senior executive roles at British Gas Services, Arriva and Avis, and earlier spent 13 years in management consulting at