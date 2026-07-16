Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Up 8.8% in June Compared to 2025

Total policies in force top 40 million for the first time as June net income falls 31% on investment losses and a higher combined ratio.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 27,932,000 in June 2026, an increase of 2,264,000 or 8.8% from 25,668,000 in June 2025.

The June results extend the moderation in Progressive’s policy growth. Year-over-year personal auto growth has slowed each month in 2026, from 10.2% in April to 9.7% in May and 8.8% in June — the first consecutive months of single-digit growth since the company’s expansion accelerated