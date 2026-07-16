NICB Credits Partnerships for Vehicle Theft Decline, Warns Against Complacency

The National Insurance Crime Bureau credited coordinated public-private prevention efforts for driving reported U.S. vehicle thefts to their lowest level in decades and called for sustained funding and stronger penalties to preserve the progress.

The nonprofit anti-fraud organization issued the appeal July 15 to mark National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, an annual awareness campaign launched by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NICB used the occasion to explain why thefts fell in 2025 and to press policymakers, law enforcement and insurers to keep the coordinated response in place.

NICB’s 2025 Vehicle Theft Report, released in March, found a 23.2%