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Auto Care Association Writes EPA on Freedom to Fix Emissions Repair Guidance

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Urges Congress to Pass REPAIR Act

The Auto Care Association urged the Trump administration and Congress to extend federal vehicle right to repair beyond emissions systems, in a July 14 letter to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin that commended the agency’s recent emissions-repair guidance and pressed for passage of the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act.

Auto Care AssociationThe letter, signed by Auto Care Association President and CEO Bill Hanvey, followed the EPA’s July 1 guidance affirming that vehicle owners and independent shops may repair their vehicles’ emissions systems under the Clean Air Act, a document

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