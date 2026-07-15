New-Vehicle Prices Hold Below $50,000 in June

Buyers shift to more affordable segments.

The average transaction price for a new vehicle rose less than 1% year over year in June to $49,758, holding below $50,000 for a sixth straight month in 2026, as buyers continued to migrate toward lower-priced segments, according to data released by Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book.

New-vehicle sales ran at their strongest pace of 2026 in June, with the seasonally adjusted annual rate at 16.5 million and volume higher by 7.6% year over year, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates. The gains were concentrated in lower-priced segments: sales of subcompact SUVs, which carried