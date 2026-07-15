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Mobile Tech RX Launches Connected ADAS Workflow for Calibration Companies

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Mobile Tech RX has launched a mobile-based workflow for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration companies that combines calibration identification, documentation, pricing and invoicing in a single application. The workflow is powered by adasThink, a software platform that reads collision repair estimates and flags the ADAS calibrations a damaged vehicle requires.

The two products share a corporate parent. Both adasThink and Mobile Tech RX are owned by Repairify, Inc., the parent of diagnostic and calibration services provider asTech, and the launch stitches the two platforms into a single operating system aimed at businesses that perform calibrations as their primary trade.

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