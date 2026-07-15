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Honda Summer Repair Newsletter Reinforces Ultra-High-Strength Steel Limits, Previews I-CAR Certification Change

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American Honda has published the Summer 2026 edition of “The Joy of Repair,” its collision and mechanical repair newsletter for Honda and Acura, leading with a refresher on ultra-high-strength steel and a reminder that every Honda and Acura vehicle platform now includes 1,500 MPa UHSS in the body structure. The full edition is available for download through OEM1Stop.com.

Honda logoThe distinction carries direct repair-planning consequences. Honda defines UHSS as any steel with a tensile strength of 980 MPa or higher, and the newsletter states that such parts cannot be straightened by either cold or heat. Any UHSS component that has had

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