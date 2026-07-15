Highline Warren Plans to Acquire 1.1 Million-Square-Foot Georgia Distribution Center

Highline Warren plans to acquire a 1.1 million-square-foot facility in McDonough, Georgia, to operate as a large-scale distribution and operations center, the Memphis-based distributor of vehicle maintenance consumables said July 14.

The planned addition would extend the network of one of North America’s larger distributors of maintenance consumables deeper into the Southeast and strengthen its access to East Coast logistics and distribution networks. In an aftermarket supply chain where fill rates and delivery speed determine how reliably retailers and installers keep motor oil, chemicals, wiper blades, filters and shop supplies in stock, an eastern distribution hub shortens the path between