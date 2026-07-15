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CAWA Awards 2026 Scholarships to Four Automotive High School Teachers

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The California Automotive Wholesalers Association (CAWA) awarded $1,500 scholarships to four high school automotive teachers under its 2026 teacher scholarship program, the Motorcar Parts of America – Selwyn Joffe Awards.

The grants support high school automotive programs in Arizona, California and Nevada, the three states CAWA represents, feeding a technician pipeline the collision repair and auto care sectors continue to rely on amid a persistent shortage of trained labor.

The 2026 recipients are Greg Quirin of Crawford High School in San Diego, for classroom supplies; Keith Benson of Petaluma High School, for classroom supplies; Cristian Garling of Rancho Alamitos High

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