CAWA Awards 2026 Scholarships to Four Automotive High School Teachers

The California Automotive Wholesalers Association (CAWA) awarded $1,500 scholarships to four high school automotive teachers under its 2026 teacher scholarship program, the Motorcar Parts of America – Selwyn Joffe Awards.

The grants support high school automotive programs in Arizona, California and Nevada, the three states CAWA represents, feeding a technician pipeline the collision repair and auto care sectors continue to rely on amid a persistent shortage of trained labor.

The 2026 recipients are Greg Quirin of Crawford High School in San Diego, for classroom supplies; Keith Benson of Petaluma High School, for classroom supplies; Cristian Garling of Rancho Alamitos High