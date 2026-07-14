Private Passenger Auto Drives Louisiana’s First Broad Rate Relief, Triple-I Says

Trade group points to litigation and glass-claim fraud as the cost drivers still to be addressed. A new state law folds ADAS calibration disclosures and an assignment-of-benefits ban into Louisiana’s unfair trade practices statute.

Private passenger auto insurance produced the sharpest turnaround in a Louisiana property/casualty market that posted its first broad rate relief of the decade in 2025, according to a new Issues Brief from the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). The organization cautioned that the improvement will not hold without continued reform of the state’s claims litigation and fraud costs.

The state’s newest reform measure — the Louisiana Motor