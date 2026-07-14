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Plymouth Rock Names New Claims and Data Chiefs

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Plymouth Rock Assurance appointed three executives to senior roles, including a new chief claims officer for its Independent Agency Group, the Boston-based insurer announced July 13.

Cornelius Young

Cornelius Young was named vice president and chief claims officer of the Independent Agency Group. Gavin McPhail was named vice president and chief data officer, and Lindsay Mustard was named vice president of customer service for the Independent Agency Group.

“These appointments reflect Plymouth Rock’s ongoing investment in the leadership needed to drive our business forward,” said Andrew McElwee, president and chief operating officer of The Plymouth Rock Company.

Young will lead

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