Nebraska Shop Owner Named 2026 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have named Matt Wagg of Bennington, Nebraska, the 2026 Technician of the Year Champion, capping a finalist competition held in Detroit in July.

Wagg was one of 13 finalists drawn from the United States and Canada. The competition, sponsored by DRiV and Garage Gurus, paired a customized Automotive Service Excellence exam with a series of hands-on technical challenges built to measure diagnostic ability, technical knowledge and real-world repair skill.

Recognition programs of this kind have become one of the more visible instruments the aftermarket has for addressing a technician shortage that collision repair facilities,