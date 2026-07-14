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Nebraska Shop Owner Named 2026 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year

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Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have named Matt Wagg of Bennington, Nebraska, the 2026 Technician of the Year Champion, capping a finalist competition held in Detroit in July.

Wagg was one of 13 finalists drawn from the United States and Canada. The competition, sponsored by DRiV and Garage Gurus, paired a customized Automotive Service Excellence exam with a series of hands-on technical challenges built to measure diagnostic ability, technical knowledge and real-world repair skill.

Recognition programs of this kind have become one of the more visible instruments the aftermarket has for addressing a technician shortage that collision repair facilities,

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