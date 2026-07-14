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Collision Repair Industry Production Up in May

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May production rose above April on an increase in hours worked but remained down from a year ago. Weekly wages for production employees reached a new record while wages for all employees slipped from April’s record levels.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary May collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up compared to April but down from May 2025. Monthly production has been down in 11 of the past 12 months compared to the previous year.

The industry’s total production, which

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