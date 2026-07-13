Collision Partners Acquires K&M Collision

Names Michael Bradshaw operations chief.

Collision Partners has acquired K&M Collision of Hickory, N.C., and named the company’s vice president, Michael Bradshaw, executive vice president of collision operations and a member of its board of directors.

The Raleigh, N.C.-based platform said the Bradshaw family will become significant shareholders in Collision Partners as part of an operator-led partnership structure. Kyle Bradshaw, Michael’s brother, will become general manager of K&M Collision. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction is Collision Partners’ third acquisition and its first outside Florida, and it places two sitting trade association leaders inside a consolidating multi-shop operator. Michael