California Proposes Airbag Safety Rule

Bureau of Automotive Repair proposal would restrict parts sourcing and require return to OEM operating conditions.

The California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) has proposed expanding its airbag safety regulation to bar the state’s roughly 35,000 licensed automotive repair dealers from handling previously deployed, faulty or counterfeit airbags and to require that replacement airbag parts be purchased only from manufacturers, authorized suppliers or verified salvage sources.

The bureau, part of the California Department of Consumer Affairs, is accepting written comments on the proposed amendment to Section 3367 of Title 16 of the California Code of Regulations through Aug. 24, 2026.